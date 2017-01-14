What's going on with the Alton mayoral race?
Two of the original four proclaimed candidates running for the April 2017 Alton mayoral race will be running as write-in candidates following missed filing deadlines and petitions. Community activist Joshua Young and Alton Police Officer Dan Rauschkolb will not be featured on the ballot for this year's mayoral race.
