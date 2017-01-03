Waldrup discusses new position as chief of the Mascoutah Police Department
Former Alton Police Captain Scott Waldrup started his next chapter in life this week as the chief of the Mascoutah Police Department . Waldrup said he has spent the last few days getting acclimated to the new position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr...
|Sun
|AJM
|1
|gang stalking
|Jan 7
|Truth
|2
|Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R...
|Jan 3
|Shane
|2
|Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Erica
|5
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Dec 29
|Curious
|1
|Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15)
|Dec 21
|whocaresaboutjames
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Dec 17
|I Know Right
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC