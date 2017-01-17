Three taken into custody after Friday morning search in East Alton

EAST ALTON East Alton and Wood River Police Departments work together on many cases that involve both jurisdictions and they did it again with the arrest last Friday of Kyle David Carter, 28, of 100 block of Herman in East Alton. A couple of warrants for delivery of controlled substance had been filed out of Wood River, Carlton said, which allowed East Alton Police Department to get a search warrant to enter the residence on Herman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.