Three taken into custody after Friday...

Three taken into custody after Friday morning search in East Alton

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: RiverBender.com

EAST ALTON East Alton and Wood River Police Departments work together on many cases that involve both jurisdictions and they did it again with the arrest last Friday of Kyle David Carter, 28, of 100 block of Herman in East Alton. A couple of warrants for delivery of controlled substance had been filed out of Wood River, Carlton said, which allowed East Alton Police Department to get a search warrant to enter the residence on Herman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) 22 hr The Graduate 15
bars (Feb '10) Mon James Elweed 3
3 o'clock BOOM Jan 14 SweetRi dee 2
Samantha Hamelmann busted Jan 13 bored with druggies 1
News David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr... Jan 8 AJM 1
gang stalking Jan 7 Truth 2
News Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R... Jan 3 Shane 2
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,000,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC