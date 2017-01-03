Three arrests made in Backpage robberies
Detective Christian Cranmer of the East Alton Police Department said individuals seeking "female companionship" from a stranger found on that website went to a home in the 100 block of Victory Drive in East Alton, where they were allegedly robbed at gunpoint. Residents of that home, Antquello C. Young , 25, and Sierra Holman were charged on Friday, Jan. 6 with several counts of armed robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr...
|Sun
|AJM
|1
|gang stalking
|Jan 7
|Truth
|2
|Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R...
|Jan 3
|Shane
|2
|Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Erica
|5
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Dec 29
|Curious
|1
|Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15)
|Dec 21
|whocaresaboutjames
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Dec 17
|I Know Right
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC