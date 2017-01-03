Three arrests made in Backpage robberies

Detective Christian Cranmer of the East Alton Police Department said individuals seeking "female companionship" from a stranger found on that website went to a home in the 100 block of Victory Drive in East Alton, where they were allegedly robbed at gunpoint. Residents of that home, Antquello C. Young , 25, and Sierra Holman were charged on Friday, Jan. 6 with several counts of armed robbery.

