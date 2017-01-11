The fight begins: Saving the old Alto...

The fight begins: Saving the old Alton Train Station

By the end of this summer, Altonians will have a chance to hop on a new high-speed rail line and reach Chicago by train in about four hours from a top-of-the-line station located near Homer Adams Parkway . But, what will happen to the old train station, which has served the community for more than 50 years? If Alton Area Landmarks Association President Terry Sharp has any say, it will continue to be a destination for visitors and residents alike, and he is not alone in that sentiment.

