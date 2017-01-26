Sun Loan robbed at gun point Thursday morning, male suspect flees on foot
Sun Loan Company, located at 192 Alton Square Mall Drive, Suite D, Alton, was robbed at gun point around 10:50 a.m. Thursday by a male suspect. The robbery suspect then fled behind the building on foot.
