Spring or six more weeks of eagle-watching? Alton turns to groundhog for answers

For the second consecutive year, Altonians will turn to Murray the Groundhog for answers to some of their most important meteorological questions: Will we see an early spring, or six more weeks of eagle-watching? That question was posed by Alton Conventions and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Brett Stawar , who is putting together the event, set for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at the Alton Visitors Center , located at 200 Piasa St. Stawar said several area mayors, including Alton Mayor Brant Walker , Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick , Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow and East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood , will be in attendance for a mayoral proclamation following Murray's predictions.

