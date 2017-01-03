South Roxana robbery suspect on run and considered 'armed and dangerous'
South Roxana and East Alton Police and law enforcement authorities are looking for a man that South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles considers "armed and dangerous" in regard to reported robberies out of East Alton and Hartford. The South Roxana Police Department executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, South Roxana, in reference to what Chief Coles called "Companionship robberies."
