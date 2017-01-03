South Roxana robbery suspect on run a...

South Roxana robbery suspect on run and considered 'armed and dangerous'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: RiverBender.com

South Roxana and East Alton Police and law enforcement authorities are looking for a man that South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles considers "armed and dangerous" in regard to reported robberies out of East Alton and Hartford. The South Roxana Police Department executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, South Roxana, in reference to what Chief Coles called "Companionship robberies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr... 16 hr AJM 1
gang stalking Sat Truth 2
News Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R... Jan 3 Shane 2
News Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14) Jan 1 Erica 5
3 o'clock BOOM Dec 29 Curious 1
Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15) Dec 21 whocaresaboutjames 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Dec 17 I Know Right 8
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,377 • Total comments across all topics: 277,747,342

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC