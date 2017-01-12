SIUE announces closure of campus ahea...

SIUE announces closure of campus ahead of impending ice storm

17 hrs ago

Students, faculty and staff members at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will not be making their way to campus for classes or work on Friday, Jan. 13. An e-Lert, or university-wide notification, was sent out at 8:29 p.m. Thursday to let the public know that day and night time classes at all of SIUE's campuses, including Edwardsville, Alton and East St. Louis, will be closed on Friday, Jan. 13. The e-Lert mentioned that no decision has been made at this time regarding activities and classes scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14. "Freezing rain turning to ice is predicted to hit the St. Louis area around 12 p.m. on Friday," the notification cautioned.

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Madison County was issued at January 13 at 4:24PM CST

