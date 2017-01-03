Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 14 attorneys to shareholder

ALTON Simmons Hanly Conroy , one of the nation's largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm has grown its shareholder ranks with the elevation of 14 attorneys, effective Jan. 1. The firm's new shareholders are Karoline Carstens , W. Brent Copple , Kenneth P. Danzinger , Suvir Dhar , Ryan Dickherber , Cody Favilla , Crystal Foley , John Foley , Courtney Gregory , Ryan Kiwala , Chris Levy , John Richardson , Andrew S. Williams and Brent Zadorozny . All of the newly named shareholders are based in the firm's Alton office, except Danzinger, who works from Chicago, and Crystal Foley and Zadorozny, who both are based in the firm's El Segundo, Calif., office.

