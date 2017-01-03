Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 14 atto...

Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 14 attorneys to shareholder

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

ALTON Simmons Hanly Conroy , one of the nation's largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm has grown its shareholder ranks with the elevation of 14 attorneys, effective Jan. 1. The firm's new shareholders are Karoline Carstens , W. Brent Copple , Kenneth P. Danzinger , Suvir Dhar , Ryan Dickherber , Cody Favilla , Crystal Foley , John Foley , Courtney Gregory , Ryan Kiwala , Chris Levy , John Richardson , Andrew S. Williams and Brent Zadorozny . All of the newly named shareholders are based in the firm's Alton office, except Danzinger, who works from Chicago, and Crystal Foley and Zadorozny, who both are based in the firm's El Segundo, Calif., office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr... Sun AJM 1
gang stalking Jan 7 Truth 2
News Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R... Jan 3 Shane 2
News Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14) Jan 1 Erica 5
3 o'clock BOOM Dec 29 Curious 1
Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15) Dec 21 whocaresaboutjames 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Dec 17 I Know Right 8
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,036

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC