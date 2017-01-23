Restaurant Week in Alton: Bluff City Grill makes best of new location
Alton Restaurant Week began last Friday, Jan. 20 with 21 locally owned and operated restaurants across the Riverbend participating, including Bluff City Grill . Owner Cathy Gross recently made the decision to move to the current location of 424 E. Broadway in Alton from her former location on Ninth Street.
