Representative Beiser encourages use of warming centers during cold winter months

ALTON To help protect local residents without heat or with limited resources, State Rep. Dan Beiser is encouraging people to visit community warming centers throughout the cold winter months. "Many residents of the Metro East are frugal when using their heat to help avoid having high utility bills, and there are even folks that live without it due to a lack of energy assistance because of the state's budget impasse," said Beiser.

