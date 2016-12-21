Representative Beiser encourages use ...

Representative Beiser encourages use of warming centers during cold winter months

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: RiverBender.com

ALTON To help protect local residents without heat or with limited resources, State Rep. Dan Beiser is encouraging people to visit community warming centers throughout the cold winter months. "Many residents of the Metro East are frugal when using their heat to help avoid having high utility bills, and there are even folks that live without it due to a lack of energy assistance because of the state's budget impasse," said Beiser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R... 4 hr Shane 2
News Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14) Sun Erica 5
gang stalking Sat dave 1
3 o'clock BOOM Dec 29 Curious 1
Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15) Dec 21 whocaresaboutjames 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Dec 17 I Know Right 8
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Dec 15 nut hanger 122
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,510 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,659

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC