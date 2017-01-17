More charges served in Backpage robbe...

More charges served in Backpage robberies

The South Roxana Police Department has levied additional charges against two suspects regarding a Backpage robbery ring investigated by the East Alton , Hartford and South Roxana police departments. According to a release from South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles , the South Roxana Police Department continued to follow leads pertaining to armed robberies, which were said to have occurred in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue in reference to misleading ads allegedly placed on the website, Backpage .

