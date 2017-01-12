Monica Bristow focus of Local Celebrity Roast for Pride Inc., ticket deadline approaches
Pride, Inc. is hosting its fourth Local Celebrity Roast on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Ahlemeyer Atrium in the Trimpe building with River Bend Growth Association President Monica Bristow as the celebrity who will be roasted. The roast this year will benefit Pride's beautification projects, including the group's biggest project at the moment, the revitalization of State House Circle near OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton.
