Mayor's recognition of Alton's resilience appreciated, but...

The recently announced store closings are a disheartening loss of so many jobs, local shopping and dining options, family owned businesses, and valuable tax revenue. The Mayor's response on January 7, attributing the closures to national trends, and blaming the businesses because they didn't "adapt to Alton," distracts from a serious and systemic lack of leadership in the mayor's office.

