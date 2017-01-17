Mayor's recognition of Alton's resilience appreciated, but...
The recently announced store closings are a disheartening loss of so many jobs, local shopping and dining options, family owned businesses, and valuable tax revenue. The Mayor's response on January 7, attributing the closures to national trends, and blaming the businesses because they didn't "adapt to Alton," distracts from a serious and systemic lack of leadership in the mayor's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 16
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
|Samantha Hamelmann busted
|Jan 13
|bored with druggies
|1
|David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr...
|Jan 8
|AJM
|1
|gang stalking
|Jan 7
|Truth
|2
|Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R...
|Jan 3
|Shane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC