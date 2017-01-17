Man enters guilty plea to conspiracy to pass counterfeit currency,...

Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today that on January 18, 2017, Kai D. Bowers, 22, of Florissant, Missouri, entered a guilty plea in United States District Court, to conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit United States currency. The investigation was conducted by the Alton, Illinois, Police Department and the St. Charles, Missouri, Police Departments.

