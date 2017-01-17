Man enters guilty plea to conspiracy to pass counterfeit currency,...
Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today that on January 18, 2017, Kai D. Bowers, 22, of Florissant, Missouri, entered a guilty plea in United States District Court, to conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit United States currency. The investigation was conducted by the Alton, Illinois, Police Department and the St. Charles, Missouri, Police Departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Mon
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
|Samantha Hamelmann busted
|Jan 13
|bored with druggies
|1
|David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr...
|Jan 8
|AJM
|1
|gang stalking
|Jan 7
|Truth
|2
|Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R...
|Jan 3
|Shane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC