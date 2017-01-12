Local students named to Dean's List at Fontbonne University
Congratulations to the following students who earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2016 fall semester at Fontbonne University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr...
|Jan 8
|AJM
|1
|gang stalking
|Jan 7
|Truth
|2
|Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R...
|Jan 3
|Shane
|2
|Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Erica
|5
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Dec 29
|Curious
|1
|Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15)
|Dec 21
|whocaresaboutjames
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Dec 17
|I Know Right
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC