Local legends and best of the best highlighted at Tourism Summit
Aeries Resort in Grafton and Argosy Casino Alton were among the local businesses honored at the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau's 13th annual Tourism Summit held Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 3559 College Ave., Alton. Aeries was highlighted as the region's Best Attraction thanks to owners Jeff and Sandy Lorton's efforts to build up the resort destination.
