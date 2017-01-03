Late night police chase ends in rollover crash
What started as a minor traffic infraction ended with a rollover crash near Highway 111 and Interstate 255 late Thursday night. Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said the chase started when an officer from the Wood River Police Department attempted to stop a 1995 Pontiac allegedly being driven by Jacob Fenton , 21, of Edwardsville, near the intersection of Wood River Avenue and Edwardsville Road .
