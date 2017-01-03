Late night police chase ends in rollo...

Late night police chase ends in rollover crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: RiverBender.com

What started as a minor traffic infraction ended with a rollover crash near Highway 111 and Interstate 255 late Thursday night. Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said the chase started when an officer from the Wood River Police Department attempted to stop a 1995 Pontiac allegedly being driven by Jacob Fenton , 21, of Edwardsville, near the intersection of Wood River Avenue and Edwardsville Road .

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr... 11 hr AJM 1
gang stalking Sat Truth 2
News Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R... Jan 3 Shane 2
News Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14) Jan 1 Erica 5
3 o'clock BOOM Dec 29 Curious 1
Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15) Dec 21 whocaresaboutjames 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Dec 17 I Know Right 8
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,373 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,033

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC