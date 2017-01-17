Late night high speed police chase en...

Late night high speed police chase ends with one woman in custody

18 hrs ago

Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said one female is facing pending charges after failing to stop for Wood River Police officers at 12:23 a.m. early Tuesday morning. Bunt said the woman allegedly ran a stop sign near the intersection of Wood River Avenue and Penning , and continued driving erratically following failure to stop.

