J's Market Grill seeks new home

J's Market Grill seeks new home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: RiverBender.com

J's Market Grill , once located at 1808 Washington Ave. in Alton, is looking for a new home after business owner, Jason Harrison , and building owner, Dave Bailey , could not agree on a price for purchasing the property. Harrison said he offered a sum of $90,000 for the building, which once housed a Dairy Queen franchise, but Bailey wanted a higher price, which was out of Harrison's range.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gang stalking Jan 22 dave 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Jan 22 English Man 9
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Jan 21 Richard Rollo 124
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Jan 16 The Graduate 15
bars (Feb '10) Jan 16 James Elweed 3
3 o'clock BOOM Jan 14 SweetRi dee 2
Samantha Hamelmann busted Jan 13 bored with druggies 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,360,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC