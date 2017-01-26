J's Market Grill seeks new home
J's Market Grill , once located at 1808 Washington Ave. in Alton, is looking for a new home after business owner, Jason Harrison , and building owner, Dave Bailey , could not agree on a price for purchasing the property. Harrison said he offered a sum of $90,000 for the building, which once housed a Dairy Queen franchise, but Bailey wanted a higher price, which was out of Harrison's range.
