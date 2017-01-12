Holiday Jam Fest date changed to Feb. 4 because of weather
The Glendale Riders' Holiday Jam Fest set for tonight at Bluff City Grill in Alton has been moved to 8 p.m. on Feb. 4. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
