Haine approves term limits for leadership

SPRINGFIELD Members of the Illinois Senate approved term limits for both the Senate President and the Minority leader of the chamber State Senator Bill Haine , who supported the action, said this is a common-sense step to take that places additional checks to ensure democracy is working for the people of Illinois. "I think it is important to have measures in place to ensure no one person presides over the chamber for too long," Haine said.

