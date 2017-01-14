Godfrey reaches out to community for public awareness campaign about 911 cell phone routing
The Village of Godfrey will be working with Madison County 911, the Godfrey Fire Protection District and its local residents to ensure that critical lifesaving calls are properly routed. In January 2017 Godfrey officials will be sending out informational mailers/flyers to homes in affected areas along and on top of the bluffs, along the river road and those living in the Fairmont subdivision Village officials also want to bring some situational awareness to those not living in Godfrey but who regularly commute through the affected areas that may potentially have issues with proper 911 cell routing when reporting car accidents or EMS cases.
