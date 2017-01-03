Edwardsville ranked 28th of 404 distr...

Edwardsville ranked 28th of 404 districts in 2017's 'Best...

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: RiverBender.com

NicheK-12 is a website that "offers unique insight into more than 120,000 K-12 schools. Students and parents can explore millions of reviews and rankings and compare educational outcomes across schools and districts."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R... Tue Shane 2
News Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14) Jan 1 Erica 5
gang stalking Dec 31 dave 1
3 o'clock BOOM Dec 29 Curious 1
Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15) Dec 21 whocaresaboutjames 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Dec 17 I Know Right 8
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Dec 15 nut hanger 122
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,603 • Total comments across all topics: 277,631,102

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC