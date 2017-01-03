Early arrival is first AMH baby of 2017

ALTON Elizabeth Daniels and her husband, Charlie, were looking forward to the delivery of their fourth child on Jan. 11. But Jackson Scott Daniels had other ideas, arriving 10 days early to become Alton Memorial Hospital's first delivery of 2017. Jackson arrived at 10:58 a.m. Jan. 1, delivered by Dr. Rachel Durham at Alton Memorial's Women's Health and Childbirth Center.

