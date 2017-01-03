Early arrival is first AMH baby of 2017

Early arrival is first AMH baby of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RiverBender.com

ALTON Elizabeth Daniels and her husband, Charlie, were looking forward to the delivery of their fourth child on Jan. 11. But Jackson Scott Daniels had other ideas, arriving 10 days early to become Alton Memorial Hospital's first delivery of 2017. Jackson arrived at 10:58 a.m. Jan. 1, delivered by Dr. Rachel Durham at Alton Memorial's Women's Health and Childbirth Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R... Tue Shane 2
News Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14) Jan 1 Erica 5
gang stalking Dec 31 dave 1
3 o'clock BOOM Dec 29 Curious 1
Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15) Dec 21 whocaresaboutjames 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Dec 17 I Know Right 8
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Dec 15 nut hanger 122
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,318

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC