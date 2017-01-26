Dallas investor buys shopping center ...

Dallas investor buys shopping center for $7.4 million

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Tabani Group Inc., a Dallas-based commercial real estate firm, has acquired an Alton, Illinois, shopping center for $7.4 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gang stalking Jan 22 dave 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Jan 22 English Man 9
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Jan 21 Richard Rollo 124
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Jan 16 The Graduate 15
bars (Feb '10) Jan 16 James Elweed 3
3 o'clock BOOM Jan 14 SweetRi dee 2
Samantha Hamelmann busted Jan 13 bored with druggies 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC