Come dine with us!: Sixth annual Alto...

Come dine with us!: Sixth annual Alton Restaurant Week features 21 local restaurants

Beat the January blues with a food-filled dining adventure during the Sixth Annual Alton Restaurant Week featuring 21 locally owned and operated restaurants in Alton, Bethalto, Godfrey and Grafton. The event kicks off Friday, Jan. 20 and runs for 10 delightfully delicious days before ending Sunday, Jan. 29. Enjoy secret-recipe fried chicken, mouth wateringly tender pepperloin steaks, juicy ribs, fish, pasta, pizza and more delectable delights from the participating locally owned and operated restaurants.

Alton, IL

