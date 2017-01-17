Come dine with us!: Sixth annual Alton Restaurant Week features 21 local restaurants
Beat the January blues with a food-filled dining adventure during the Sixth Annual Alton Restaurant Week featuring 21 locally owned and operated restaurants in Alton, Bethalto, Godfrey and Grafton. The event kicks off Friday, Jan. 20 and runs for 10 delightfully delicious days before ending Sunday, Jan. 29. Enjoy secret-recipe fried chicken, mouth wateringly tender pepperloin steaks, juicy ribs, fish, pasta, pizza and more delectable delights from the participating locally owned and operated restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Mon
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mon
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
|Samantha Hamelmann busted
|Jan 13
|bored with druggies
|1
|David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr...
|Jan 8
|AJM
|1
|gang stalking
|Jan 7
|Truth
|2
|Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R...
|Jan 3
|Shane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC