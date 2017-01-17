City optimistic about future of old post office site
Ameren Illinois conducted the demolition of the building, which began just before Christmas 2016, after doing asbestos abatement. The former post office was built atop a former gas plant, which served the heating, lighting and cooking needs of both the City of Alton and its citizens from 1855-1940s.
