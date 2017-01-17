Charges filed in Wednesday drug raid on Miller Street

Charges have been filed following a full-scale tactical raid executed Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of Miller Street in Alton by the Alton Police Department with assistance from the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System . Glenn A. Taylor , 35, was charged with three narcotics-related charges following the raid, which took place around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and involved the use of assault rifles and "flashbang" grenades.

