Chainsaw art comes to the Confluence ...

Chainsaw art comes to the Confluence Tower

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

HARTFORD The artistry and magic of chainsaw carving comes to life at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford, on , Luke Harris and Donnie Johnson, the two men who make up Itchy Brothers Chainsaw, will take huge blocks of wood and, using their chainsaws, create works of art which could include an American Bald Eagle or other local wildlife. For the last several years, the pair has created their artwork live at the Tower as part of the annual "Eagles Over the Confluence" winter events and have even donated several pieces of artwork which are on display.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr... Jan 8 AJM 1
gang stalking Jan 7 Truth 2
News Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R... Jan 3 Shane 2
News Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14) Jan 1 Erica 5
3 o'clock BOOM Dec 29 Curious 1
Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15) Dec 21 whocaresaboutjames 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Dec 17 I Know Right 8
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Madison County was issued at January 12 at 1:49PM CST

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,587 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC