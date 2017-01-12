Chainsaw art comes to the Confluence Tower

HARTFORD The artistry and magic of chainsaw carving comes to life at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford, on , Luke Harris and Donnie Johnson, the two men who make up Itchy Brothers Chainsaw, will take huge blocks of wood and, using their chainsaws, create works of art which could include an American Bald Eagle or other local wildlife. For the last several years, the pair has created their artwork live at the Tower as part of the annual "Eagles Over the Confluence" winter events and have even donated several pieces of artwork which are on display.

