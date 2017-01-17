Beiser introduces legislation to rename roadway in honor of fallen officer

ALTON State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently introduced a resolution to honor fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder by renaming Illinois Route 100 in his honor through Godfrey, Illinois. "Throughout the state, it is a tradition to rename roads in honor of police officers and veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice," Beiser said.

