Beiser highlights priorities for 100th General Assembly after being sworn in as State Representative

SPRINGFIELD State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, issued the following statement after being sworn in to represent the 111th District of Illinois on Wednesday: "Illinois is starting 2017 off without a full-year budget plan. To me, that is simply unacceptable, and I will continue standing up to the status quo in Springfield as well as Chicago politicians to ensure that the people in the 111th district are represented fairly.

