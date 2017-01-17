Beasley announced as new attorney at Gori Julian & Associates

EDWARDSVILLE Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that Kyrstin Beasley has joined Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., as an attorney. Beasley began her career at Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. as a law clerk in May of 2015, researching claims for mesothelioma and lung cancer cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.