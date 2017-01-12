Ameren prepares for possible weather ...

Ameren prepares for possible weather outages

With the forecast this weekend predicting a possibility of as much as a quarter inch of ice, crews from Ameren Illinois are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best. Ameren Illinois Communications Executive Brian Bretsch said preparations have already been made across the Metro East to ready both Ameren crews and contractors to deal with whatever is coming.

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Madison County was issued at January 14 at 4:41AM CST

