Alton Restaurant Week: State Street Market offers variety of fresh...
State Street Market , located at 208 State St. in Alton, offers its customers a selection of food made from fresh and organic ingredients, server Nikki Buehlman said Tuesday afternoon. Buehlman said she has worked at the establishment, which is owned by Terri and Glenn Beaubien , since it opened.
