Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau cancels Eagle watching activities for weekend

An anticipated ice storm in the region has prompted the cancellation of Eagle watching activities by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. An Eagle Meet and Greet at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours, leaving from the Visitor Center, planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, have been cancelled.

