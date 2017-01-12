Alton Regional Convention and Visitor...

Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau cancels Eagle watching activities for weekend

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

An anticipated ice storm in the region has prompted the cancellation of Eagle watching activities by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. An Eagle Meet and Greet at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours, leaving from the Visitor Center, planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, have been cancelled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr... Jan 8 AJM 1
gang stalking Jan 7 Truth 2
News Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R... Jan 3 Shane 2
News Destiny Marie Garrett (Oct '14) Jan 1 Erica 5
3 o'clock BOOM Dec 29 Curious 1
Any1 knows James Massey?? (Feb '15) Dec 21 whocaresaboutjames 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Dec 17 I Know Right 8
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Madison County was issued at January 13 at 4:13AM CST

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,032 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC