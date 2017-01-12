Alton Public Works Department shines through ice storm with relentless work to keep streets safe
Alton's Public Works Departmen t shined through the ice warning period, keeping the streets and areas of travel throughout Alton perfectly safe. Bob Barnhart is Alton Public Works director , and Alton Mayor Brant Walker said they couldn't be more proud of the Alton Public Works crew for their efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|15 hr
|The Graduate
|15
|bars (Feb '10)
|20 hr
|James Elweed
|3
|3 o'clock BOOM
|Jan 14
|SweetRi dee
|2
|Samantha Hamelmann busted
|Jan 13
|bored with druggies
|1
|David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in pr...
|Jan 8
|AJM
|1
|gang stalking
|Jan 7
|Truth
|2
|Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R...
|Jan 3
|Shane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC