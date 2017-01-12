Alton Public Works Department shines ...

Alton Public Works Department shines through ice storm with relentless work to keep streets safe

Alton's Public Works Departmen t shined through the ice warning period, keeping the streets and areas of travel throughout Alton perfectly safe. Bob Barnhart is Alton Public Works director , and Alton Mayor Brant Walker said they couldn't be more proud of the Alton Public Works crew for their efforts.

