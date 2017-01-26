Alton Parks and Recreation Department awarded $125,000 matching playground grant
The Alton Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded a $125,000 matching playground grant through the Illinois Park and Recreation Association , Playcore and their affiliates GameTime and Cunningham Recreation, for the inclusive playground project in Gordon Moore Park. Representatives from IPRA, Playcore, and their affiliates met to evaluate the applications.
