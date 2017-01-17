Alton native enlists in the Illinois Army National Guard
Spc. Dennis Moore, Jr., of Alton, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 5 at the recruiting station in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Moore enlisted as a 42A, Human Resources Administrative Specialist, and is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, based in Marion, Illinois.
