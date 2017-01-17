Alton mayoral hearing moved again due to weather concerns
A hearing regarding Alton mayoral candidate Dan Rauschkolb 's place on the April 4, 2017 ballot was rescheduled for a second time, due to Friday's closure of the Alton City Hall. During a Thursday, Jan. 5 hearing in front of the Alton Electoral Board , Rauschkolb's attorney, Sherry Murphy , motioned for a continuance in the case until Friday, Jan. 13. On Friday, however, Alton Mayor Brant Walker made the decision to close city hall due to the possibility of hazardous weather conditions, which were already presenting themselves in the early morning hours of the St. Louis rush.
