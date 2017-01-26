Alton man sentenced in court to impri...

Alton man sentenced in court to imprisonment, supervised release for possession of child pornography

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RiverBender.com

James Allen Ridder, 34, of Alton, IL ., was sentenced in federal court today to 10 years' imprisonment, 10 years' supervised release, and a $100 special assessment, following his plea of guilty to possession of child pornography - that is still images and two video images of two minors, ages 15 and 17. The minor victims in the case were children known to Ridder, Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois said in an announcement. The case was investigated by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, which has a detective assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigations Metro East Cybercrime Task Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gang stalking Jan 22 dave 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Jan 22 English Man 9
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Jan 21 Richard Rollo 124
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Jan 16 The Graduate 15
bars (Feb '10) Jan 16 James Elweed 3
3 o'clock BOOM Jan 14 SweetRi dee 2
Samantha Hamelmann busted Jan 13 bored with druggies 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,304,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC