Alton man sentenced in court to imprisonment, supervised release for possession of child pornography
James Allen Ridder, 34, of Alton, IL ., was sentenced in federal court today to 10 years' imprisonment, 10 years' supervised release, and a $100 special assessment, following his plea of guilty to possession of child pornography - that is still images and two video images of two minors, ages 15 and 17. The minor victims in the case were children known to Ridder, Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois said in an announcement. The case was investigated by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, which has a detective assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigations Metro East Cybercrime Task Force.
