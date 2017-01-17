Alton Little Theater announces 'Give Dance A Chance' fundraiser

Area Dance Studios, colleges and professional Dancers will be performing in the Give Dance A Chance Concert at Alton Little Theater on Saturday, February 11th at 7:30 p.m. It is one of many efforts by those involved to promote dance in the Riverbend area. Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 but are now available through the ALT Website .

