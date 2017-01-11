Alton High School, Alton Middle Schoo...

Alton High School, Alton Middle School cheerleaders bring home top ICCA Championship honors

The Alton High School and Alton Middle School cheerleaders both brought home top trophies from the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association State Championships on Jan. 7 and 8 in Springfield. Alton Middle School coach Felicia Alexander spoke on behalf of the other coaches and said she and the others couldn't be any more proud of the Alton girls for their accomplishments.

