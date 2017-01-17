Alton Fire Chief discusses first day of new ambulance service
Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said his department made seven patient transports during the first day of its new ambulance service. The service, which was announced on June 1, 2016, was scheduled to be in operation on or before April 1, 2017.
