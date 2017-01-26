Alton Electoral Board rules Rauschkolb cannot be on ballot

At a Thursday, Jan. 26 hearing, the Alton Electoral Board unanimously ruled Alton Police officer Dan Rauschkolb cannot be on the April 4, 2017, ballot as a candidate for Mayor of Alton. Following the hearing, Rauschkolb and his attorney, Shari Murphy of Wood River , said they will be seeking a judicial review through the Madison County Clerk's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.