Alton Electoral Board rules Rauschkol...

Alton Electoral Board rules Rauschkolb cannot be on ballot

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

At a Thursday, Jan. 26 hearing, the Alton Electoral Board unanimously ruled Alton Police officer Dan Rauschkolb cannot be on the April 4, 2017, ballot as a candidate for Mayor of Alton. Following the hearing, Rauschkolb and his attorney, Shari Murphy of Wood River , said they will be seeking a judicial review through the Madison County Clerk's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gang stalking Jan 22 dave 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Jan 22 English Man 9
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Jan 21 Richard Rollo 124
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Jan 16 The Graduate 15
bars (Feb '10) Jan 16 James Elweed 3
3 o'clock BOOM Jan 14 SweetRi dee 2
Samantha Hamelmann busted Jan 13 bored with druggies 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC