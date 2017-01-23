Alton Election Board holds hearing for Rauschkolb candidacy

The Alton Electoral Board held a hearing on the morning of Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in regards to the candidacy of Dan Rauschkolb for the upcoming April 4, 2017, Alton mayoral election. Rauschkolb's candidacy was challenged by fellow mayoral candidate Joshua Young , who is running as a Progressive Democrat write-in candidate, and Patrick Schwarte, who described himself as a "concerned citizen" during the hearing.

