Alton Branch of the NAACP Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Service set for Sunday

The Alton Branch of the NAACP Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Service is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church at 2621 Amelia Street in Alton. Rev. Reginald Burrell will be the speaker.

