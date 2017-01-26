A Life in Photos: Mary Tyler Moore Wa...

A Life in Photos: Mary Tyler Moore Was a Fixture on Hill for Diabetes Research

While Mary Tyler Moore became a household name across the country with leading roles on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the 60s and 70s, she made a name in Washington as an influential advocate for juvenile diabetes research. The symbol for working women of her generation used her star power, and post as chairwoman of the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation International, to ask Congress on numerous occasions for research funding for the disease.

