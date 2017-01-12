1st MidAmerica Credit Union announces...

1st MidAmerica Credit Union announces branch closures ahead of storm

Due to the timing of the impending winter storm, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union plans to have some team members ready to serve you through several of their branches on Friday morning at normal operating hours. As the storm progresses, the credit union will send an update on the status of potential branch closings on Friday or Saturday.

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Madison County was issued at January 14 at 3:27PM CST

